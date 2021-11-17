UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Noah worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Noah by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Noah by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

