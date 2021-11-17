UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of iRobot worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in iRobot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iRobot by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in iRobot by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IRBT opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

