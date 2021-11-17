UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in PROG by 224.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in PROG in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in PROG by 10.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

