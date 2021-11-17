UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,145 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Perficient worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Perficient by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,741 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3,684.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,431 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $143.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.40. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.