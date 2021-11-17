UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,363,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PBF Energy by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after buying an additional 46,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

PBF opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

