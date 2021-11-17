UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,356 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Federal Signal worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 57.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 21.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after acquiring an additional 268,426 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSS. Raymond James upped their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

