U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.49% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,990 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $6,327,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 92.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USPH opened at $98.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.14%.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

