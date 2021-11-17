Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.79. 7,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,642. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $85.61.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.