Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $71,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, October 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,781.25.

On Monday, October 4th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $78,125.00.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,854. The company has a market capitalization of $156.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYME. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 169.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.