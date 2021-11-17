Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives $0.25 Average PT from Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.25.

Several research firms recently commented on TUWOY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of TUWOY stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

