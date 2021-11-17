Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$13.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.89.

Get Enerplus alerts:

TSE ERF opened at C$12.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42. Enerplus has a one year low of C$2.88 and a one year high of C$13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -25.04%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.