TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

OTCMKTS:TTGPF opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $4.31.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.