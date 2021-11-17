Trust Co. of Oklahoma Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $891,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.38. 131,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,305. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $355.49 and a 1-year high of $472.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

