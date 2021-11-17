Trust Co. of Oklahoma Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,690. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $151.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

