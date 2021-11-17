Trust Co. of Oklahoma Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Booking by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,683.79.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $8.20 on Wednesday, hitting $2,372.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,037. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,436.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,309.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

