Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $1.71 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Chubb by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $6,178,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.13.

Chubb stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,188. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

