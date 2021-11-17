Trust Co. of Oklahoma Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Amundi bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,068,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,496,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,906. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

