Truist Securiti Weighs in on NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $219.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $147.07 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 130.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 544.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,723 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,787. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

