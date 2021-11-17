Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WM Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WM Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MAPS. Truist lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.35. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in WM Technology by 263.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $91,421,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in WM Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 392,041 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $23,381,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $14,587,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.