Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.76

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.76 and last traded at $129.76, with a volume of 990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.93.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,268 shares of company stock valued at $10,498,065 over the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

