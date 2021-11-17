Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.76

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.76 and last traded at $129.76, with a volume of 990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.42.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.01.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.93.
In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,268 shares of company stock valued at $10,498,065 over the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.