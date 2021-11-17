Tripio Hits Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $154,279.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00048810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00228079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

