Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 1.28%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

