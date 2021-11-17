Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Benchmark

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trillium Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

