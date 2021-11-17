Trex (TREX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trex (NYSE: TREX) recently:

11/11/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

11/9/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $108.00 to $121.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/9/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/9/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $116.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.

10/12/2021 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $116.00.

10/7/2021 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $134.39.

Get Trex Company Inc alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,483,423 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trex by 111.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Trex by 192.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 849,073 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trex by 30.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,831,000 after acquiring an additional 287,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.