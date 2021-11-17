Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Given a C$0.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) has been assigned a C$0.25 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$187.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

