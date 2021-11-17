Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Trading Down 4.7%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)’s share price were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 1,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 220,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

