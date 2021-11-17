Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,559,000 after acquiring an additional 153,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $359.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

