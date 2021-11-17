Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 451 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

VWO opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

