Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 26,469 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 1.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

PGX opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

