Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 10.1% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.