TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $647.09 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $635.73 and a 200-day moving average of $632.90.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.73.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.