TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $708.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $680.00 to $708.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $695.56.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG stock opened at $647.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $635.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.90. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $517.37 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.