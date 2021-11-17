Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,360 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,983% compared to the average volume of 109 call options.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. 10,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,347. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKF. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials by 1,171.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials in the second quarter valued at $565,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials by 130.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Financials during the third quarter worth $151,000.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

