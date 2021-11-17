Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC)

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,988 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,003% compared to the average daily volume of 271 call options.

NYSE:FMAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,053. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,672,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

