Traders Buy High Volume of Vivint Smart Home Call Options (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,077 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,158% compared to the typical daily volume of 324 call options.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.69. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

