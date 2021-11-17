TPG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 341,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. 14,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

