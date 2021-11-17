TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 448 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 87.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 74.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 46,330 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TransUnion by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,776,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,745,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.55. 6,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,079. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day moving average is $113.60. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

