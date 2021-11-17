TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after buying an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.21. The company had a trading volume of 108,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

