TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 206 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $9,054,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.43.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $15.56 on Wednesday, hitting $354.00. 212,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,343. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.38 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.