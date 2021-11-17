TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 165 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,712,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,701. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.06 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.65 and its 200 day moving average is $391.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

