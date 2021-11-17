TPG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $441.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,425. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $448.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $413.06 and a 200-day moving average of $387.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

