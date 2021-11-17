Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 639,900 shares, a growth of 323.8% from the October 14th total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,088,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TOEYF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 139,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,522. Toro Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

