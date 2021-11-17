Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 639,900 shares, a growth of 323.8% from the October 14th total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,088,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS TOEYF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 139,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,522. Toro Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
Toro Energy Company Profile
