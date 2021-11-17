TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives $154.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TMXXF stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $106.90. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935. TMX Group has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $116.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.69.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

