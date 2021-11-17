TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Ken V. Garcia Acquires 15,984 Shares

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $238,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $688.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,016,000 after purchasing an additional 199,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 535,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 106,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 271,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

