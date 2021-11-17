Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Major Shareholder Robert Robotti Buys 6,500 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) major shareholder Robert Robotti bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $78,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tidewater alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Robert Robotti bought 15,500 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $181,040.00.

NYSE:TDW opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $503.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tidewater by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,290,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,853,000 after purchasing an additional 185,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tidewater by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tidewater by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter worth $4,016,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.