Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) traded up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $38.14. 9,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 172,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.59.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31.
In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,217,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,406,509 shares of company stock valued at $43,428,326 over the last 90 days. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $1,100,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.