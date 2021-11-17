Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) traded up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $38.14. 9,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 172,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. On average, equities analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,217,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,406,509 shares of company stock valued at $43,428,326 over the last 90 days. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $1,100,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

