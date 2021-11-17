Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 796,878 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796,878 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 324,815 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $431.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $325.41 and a one year high of $432.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

