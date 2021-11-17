Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,835.5% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90.

