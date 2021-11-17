Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $7.81 Million in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 430,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,117,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after buying an additional 247,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 78.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 45,822 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPK opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

