Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.86 Million Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,609 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.90% of QCR worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of QCR by 98,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 25.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in QCR by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.15.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

